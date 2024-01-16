Sen. Chuck Grassley hospitalized with infection

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, the most senior member of the Senate, has been hospitalized with an infection, his Washington office announced on Tuesday.

Grassley, 90, is a Republican from Iowa who has held his seat since 1981, according to the Des Moines Register. He is the Senate’s longest-tenured member.

Grassley is “receiving antibiotic infusions at an area hospital to treat an infection,” his office said in a statement. “He is in good spirits and will return to work as soon as possible following doctors’ orders.”

Taylor Foy, the senator’s spokesperson, said Grassley visited a hospital on Sunday, where medical officials conducted tests to make a diagnosis and begin infusions, the Register reported. That treatment is ongoing.

“He’s in good spirits,” Foy said. “He never likes to be away from his job, so he’s in as good of spirits as he can be.”

Foy said he could not share any information about how long Grassley might remain hospitalized, USA Today reported. He did say that the senator was expected to make a full recovery.

Grassley became the oldest member of the Senate after Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., died on Sept. 28, 2023, according to The Hill.

