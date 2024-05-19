Sheriff: 4 dead after propane leak causes house to explode in Missouri

GOODHOPE, Mo. — Multiple people were killed after a house exploded in Douglas County, Missouri, Saturday evening.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said deputies, along with Ava Police Department, Missouri Highway Patrol and Goodhope Fire Department, were called out to a house explosion in Goodhope Saturday night.

The explosion happened around 9 p.m. and the house that reportedly exploded was going through renovations, KYTV reported.

When crews arrived, four people were found dead, the sheriff’s office said.

“It was something like I had never ever seen before. A month or two ago we had a house explosion that was propane-related, and that house caught on fire, but there was no fire on this one. It had me a little bit baffled so we decided to err on the side of caution and contact Sheriff Arnott and Sheriff Brad Cole. They sent a bomb squad down, and actually, Sheriff Cole responded as well. We wanted to clear the residence and make sure that there was no device in the residence before we started searching,” said Sheriff Chris Degase, according to KYTV.

The State Fire Marshals and ATF assisted in the investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

It was determined that the cause of the explosion was a propane leak inside the house due to the renovations, authorities said.

The identities of the four who were killed have not been released but the sheriff’s office did confirm to KYTV that those killed included two adults and two sons.

