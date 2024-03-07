Trending

State of the Union: Trump announces plan to give ‘Play by Play’ Biden’s speech

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Trump to offer play-by-play FILE PHOTO: PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 05: Republican presidential candidate, former President Donald Trump speaks at an election-night watch party at Mar-a-Lago on March 5, 2024 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Trump says he will offer a play-by-play of President Joe Biden's State of the Union address. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images/Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he will offer a live play-by-play analysis of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Thursday.

According to an announcement posted on Trump’s Truth Social account, the former president’s commentary will begin at 9 p.m. ET Thursday when the speech is set to start.

“I will be doing, by popular request, a live and full ‘Play by Play’ analysis of The State of the Union Address, TONIGHT ON ‘TRUTH’ AT 9:00 P.M.,” read the announcement.

“If properly done, and if Joe has just a modestly good night, this speech has the opportunity to rival any of the World’s great orators, including, Lincoln, Washington, and, of course, the late, great, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Sir Winston Churchill,” Trump added.