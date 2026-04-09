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Tiger Woods: Prosecutors seeking golfer’s prescription drug records

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
The 15-time majors champion has turned down the chance to be the captain of tje 2027 U.S. Ryder Cup team.
Tiger Woods: Florida prosecutors want to subpoena the golf great's prescription medicine records. (Adam Glanzman/TGL/TGL Golf via Getty Images)
By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Florida prosecutors intend to subpoena the prescription drug medications for golfer Tiger Woods after the 15-time majors champion was arrested last month in South Florida on suspicion of driving while under the influence.

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State attorney Thomas Bakkedahl, filed a notice on Tuesday that his office wants to subpoena Woods’ prescription records on file at Lewis Pharmacy in Palm Beach, Florida, from Jan. 1, 2026, to March 27, 2026, court records show.

The filing to the 19th Judicial Court for Martin County requests “all prescription medication on file … to include date and time prescription was filled” along with “all special instructions on how to take the medication” and “all warnings including but not limited to operating a motor vehicle while taking the prescription.”

Woods’ attorney can object to the subpoena within 10 days, USA Today reported. If Woods’ defense team does not object, the subpoena will be issued on April 22, according to court records.

Woods, 50, was arrested March 27 on a misdemeanor DUI charge near his Jupiter Island residence in southern Martin County. He was also charged with property damage and refusal to submit to a urine test after he was involved in a two-vehicle rollover crash.

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Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek said that “we will never get definitive results as to what he was impaired on at the time of the crash,” USA Today reported.

Woods pleaded not guilty to the charges and said he was “stepping away” to “seek treatment and focus on my health.”

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In an arrest affidavit released by the Martin County Sheriff’s Department last week, Deputy Tatiana Levenar wrote that Woods was “sweating profusely” and that his movement was “lethargic and slow,” while she spoke with him.

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Deputies also stated that they found Woods with two hydrocodone pills in his pants pocket after the crash and had showed “signs of impairment.”

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Hydrocodone was found in Woods’ system when he was arrested on DUI charges in May 2017, ESPN reported.

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