Trump assassination attempt: Secret Service places several agents on administrative duties

Several members of the Secret Service have been placed on administrative duties after the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump more than a month ago.

There are conflicting reports on whether they are on leave or are assigned to other duties. CNN reported they were on administrative duties and ordered to work from home while Fox News and CBS News reported that they were placed on leave.

Trump was wounded in the ear when a gunman opened fire during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, about six weeks ago.

One rallygoer, firefighter Corey Comperatore was killed. Two others were wounded, Fox News reported.

The gunman was able to fire eight rounds before he was killed by a Secret Service sniper.

One member of Trump’s personal protective team and four members of the Pittsburgh field office are affected, Fox News reported.

One of those includes the special agent in charge of the Pittsburgh field office, Kevin Rojek. His office coordinated security with local law enforcement, NBC News reported.

Former Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigned over the security breach. She testified in a Congressional hearing but would not give lawmakers specifics about the shooting and the agency’s response, CBS News reported. She was replaced by Acting Director Ronald Rowe.

The Secret Service’s internal affairs division is investigating the assassination attempt, CBS News reported.

Rowe had told lawmakers that he would wait until after the investigation was complete to issue disciplinary action, CNN reported. There are several investigations ongoing including the internal review. There is also an independent commission that is also reviewing what happened for the Department of Homeland Security, CNN reported.

NBC News said that more Secret Service employees could be affected depending on the investigation.

