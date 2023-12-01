Trending

Trump can be sued for Jan. 6 riot, appeals court rules

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Trump

Appeals Court ruling FILE PHOTO: President Donald Trump speaks at the "Stop The Steal" Rally on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Trump supporters gathered in the nation's capital to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election. An Appeals Court has ruled that Trump does not have presidential immunity from civil lawsuits over the events of Jan. 6. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images) (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Former President Donald Trump can be held civilly liable for the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, the federal appeals court in Washington D.C. ruled Friday.

>> Read more trending news

The long-awaited decision came out of lawsuits brought by Capitol Police officers and Democrats in Congress. It could clear the way for lawsuits seeking financial damages from Trump, according to The Washington Post.

Trump did not immediately comment on the decision.

By the numbers: What are the charges Trump is facing?

The appeals court acknowledged Friday that presidents are immune from civil lawsuits related to official acts that they take as part of their duties in office. However, Chief Judge Sri Srinivasan noted in the court’s opinion that the president “does not spend every minute of every day exercising official responsibilities. And when he acts outside the functions of his office, he does not continue to enjoy immunity from damages liability just because he happens to be the President.”

“When he acts in an unofficial, private capacity, he is subject to civil suits like any private citizen,” Srinivasan added.

The appeals court found that Trump was not acting in his official capacity while campaigning for a second term in office.

Former President Trump announces 2024 presidential run

“So, when a sitting President running for a second term attends a private fundraiser for his re-election effort, hires (or fires) his campaign staff, cuts a political ad supporting his candidacy, or speaks at a campaign rally funded and organized by his re-election campaign committee, he is not carrying out the official duties of the presidency,” Srinivasan wrote in the court’s opinion.

“He is acting as office-seeker, not office-holder— no less than are the persons running against him when they take precisely the same actions in their competing campaigns to attain precisely the same office.”

Srinivasan noted that the court’s majority opinion was tied to factual allegations made by those seeking to bring civil cases against Trump and that the former president should be allowed the opportunity to present his own facts in regard to whether he acted in his official capacity as president and not in his unofficial capacity as a candidate for the presidency.

Jan. 6 committee refers Trump for criminal prosecution on four charges

“Because our decision is not necessarily even the final word on the issue of presidential immunity, we of course express no view on the ultimate merits of the claims against President Trump,” he added. “Nor do we have any occasion to address his other defenses.”

The opinion penned by Srinivasan — who was appointed by President Barack Obama — was joined in full by Trump appointee Judge Greg Katsas and joined in part by Judge Judith Rogers, who was appointed by President Bill Clinton. In her partially concurring opinion, Rogers said she agreed with the court’s “substantive legal analysis.”

“Because the remainder of the opinion is premature and unenforceable dictum, I don’t not join it,” she wrote.

The appellate court’s decision came nearly a year after the three-judge panel heard arguments over the Jan. 6 lawsuits — amounting to about three times as long as it typically takes the court to resolve an appeal, Politico reported.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

For Locals By Locals

Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!