Tyne Daly ‘on the mend’ after hospitalization on day of ‘Doubt’ preview

Actress Tyne Daly is recovering after she was hospitalized earlier this month and was forced to drop out of the Broadway revival of “Doubt: A Parable.”

The “Cagney & Lacey” star, 77, who was scheduled to play Sister Aloysius in the Roundabout Theatre Company’s production of the Tony Award-winning play, was admitted to a hospital for an undisclosed health issue, the Los Angeles Times reported.

“On behalf of the cast and crew of ‘Doubt,’ and the entire Roundabout family, we are elated that Tyne is on the mend and on her way to a full recovery,” the show’s director, Scott Ellis, said in a statement reported by the newspaper and People on Friday.

Isabel Keating stepped into the role of Sister Aloysius after the first preview performance scheduled for Feb. 2 was canceled, People reported. Amy Ryan will play the role for the duration of the show, according to the magazine.

“Doubt” would have added to Daly’s seven Broadway credits, according to the Times. During her nearly five-decade career on the stage, she has earned three Tony Award nominations and won in 1990 for “Gyspy,” according to the newspaper.

Daly also was nominated for 16 Emmy Awards for her work on television, winning six times. Four of those came for best lead actress in a drama series for her role as Detective Mary Beth Lacey in “Cagney & Lacey,” which ran from 1981 to 1988.

She also won best supporting actress awards in a drama series for her role as Maxine Gray in “Judging Amy” and as Miss Alice in “Christy.”

