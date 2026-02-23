UK’s ambassador to US, Peter Mandelson, arrested, facing suspicion of misconduct in public office

The former ambassador from the United Kingdom to the United States has been arrested and is facing the same misconduct charges as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

London’s Metropolitan Police said they arrested a “72-year-old man on suspicion of misconduct in public office,” and were questioning him at a police station, The Associated Press reported.

They did not name the man, but he had been identified in the case previously as Peter Mandelson, who was taken from his home in London by two plainclothes officers on Monday.

Police conducted searches of two homes earlier this month in connection with his arrest, the BBC reported.

Under the law in the U.K., a person can be held for up to 24 hours without charge, which can be extended up to 96 hours. He could be charged, released unconditionally, or released as the investigation continues.

His arrest is related to his connection with Jeffrey Epstein and whether he gave Epstein sensitive government information to Epstein more than a decade ago.

Mandelson was relieved of his diplomatic position in September after emails showed that he remained friends with Epstein after the latter was convicted in 2008 for sex offenses with a minor, the AP reported.

Files showed that Mandelson passed on sensitive information to Epstein, with some of it possibly influencing the stock markets, including ways the British government could raise money after the 2008 financial crisis, the AP said. Mandelson allegedly told Epstein he would lobby other government members to reduce taxes on bankers’ bonuses.

Mandelson had not commented on the Epstein case, the BBC reported.

Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on Feb. 19, on suspicion of misconduct in public office, CNN reported. It was the first time a member of the royal family was arrested in modern history.

He was released “under investigation” after more than 10 hours in police custody.

