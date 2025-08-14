Ulta Beauty, Target partnership to end

If a Target run included a stop at the in-store Ulta Beauty section, that won’t be an option starting next year.

Ulta and Target announced on Aug. 14 that the two companies have mutually agreed to end the shop-in-shop partnership, they said in a news release.

The agreement ends in August 2026, but until then, it will be business as usual for the two brands.

Target installed Ulta Beauty locations inside Target stores starting in 2021, the news release said. Since the partnership started, the companies have allowed customers with linked rewards accounts to earn Ulta Beauty Rewards when purchasing eligible Ulta products at Target. That will continue until the end of the business agreement next year.

