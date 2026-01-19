Woman, 81, accused in murder-for-hire plot, deputies say

An 81-year-old Florida woman is accused of seeking someone to carry out a “murder-for-hire” plot, authorities said.

According to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, Elouise Ruth Leland, of Hernando, was arrested on Jan. 16 and charged with solicitation to commit first-degree murder.

The sheriff’s office said that in early January, detectives received information that Leland was “actively seeking someone to commit a murder.”

On Jan. 16, the sheriff’s office sent an undercover agent to meet with Leland to discuss the alleged murder-for-hire request. During the meeting, Leland allegedly agreed to “provide compensation” for the murder.

The sheriff’s office did not identify the victim, their potential relation to Leland or what might have triggered the alleged solicitation. Deputies added that no other people were involved in the incident and that there is currently no danger to the intended victim.

After the meeting, detectives obtained a warrant for Leland’s arrest and took her into custody without incident. She was booked into the Citrus County Detention Facility and is being held without bond.

The sheriff’s office thanked the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office for its assistance, but did not reveal what connection deputies in South Florida might have had to the case.

“Thanks to the quick actions of our Criminal Investigations Division and partnership with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, we were able to prevent the senseless murder of another, Citrus County Sheriff David Vincent said in a statement. ”This case is yet another example of how we are stronger together and working together to ensure the safety and integrity of our community."

© 2025 Cox Media Group