Woman accused of pepper-spraying Walgreens clerk, stealing bottle of tequila

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — A South Florida woman is accused of stealing a bottle of tequila and using pepper spray on a Walgreens clerk as she walked out of the store, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

Roneisha Latre Sampson, 27, was arrested on Friday. She is accused of the alleged theft and attack at the store in North Miami Beach on Jan. 11, WPLG-TV reported. According to Broward County Sheriff’s Office online booking records, Sampson is already in jail on unrelated charges.

She was previously arrested on Jan. 22 and faces unrelated charges of aggravated battery on a police officer, online records show.

Suspect in Walgreens pepper spray incident has been identified as 27 year old Roneisha Sampson. She is currently in custody in Broward County Jail on unrelated charges. Thank you to the community and media for their assistance. pic.twitter.com/pOffRxZBB4 — North Miami Beach PD (@myNMBPolice) January 26, 2024

According to an incident report from the North Miami Beach Police Department, officers responded to the Walgreens, located at 791 NE 167th St., in North Miami Beach, just after 2:30 p.m. on Jan 11, WPLG reported.

Officers spoke with the 31-year-old clerk, who said the suspect allegedly grabbed a bottle of Don Julio tequila and left the store without paying, according to WSVN-TV.

The clerk said that Sampson returned about an hour later, looking for a cellphone she believed she had lost, the television station reported. When the store manager told her that he had not seen the device, Sampson walked out of the store again, taking the pepper spray out of her right pocket and spraying it at the cashier as she left, WPLG reported.

The victim suffered burning eyes, according to the television station.

“Luckily, it was pepper spray, but I have seen shootings in the same area, same parking area here, so again, it happens, unfortunately,” Robert Jimeno, a customer at Walgreens, told WSVN. “She was distraught. I did speak to her afterwards. She was shocked that it happened. She’s a really nice lady.”

The store manager told police that he had Sampson’s cellphone and gave it to officers for evidence, WPLG reported.

Police have not revealed what charges Sampson is facing in the Walgreens incident, according to the television station.

© 2024 Cox Media Group