Woman arrested after husband found dead in her house

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
PHOENIX — A woman was arrested in Phoenix, Arizona Friday afternoon after her husband was found dead.

Phoenix Police Department officers were called out to a house near Camelback Road and Grand Avenue about an injured person, according to KPNX.

When officers arrived, they found a damn with serious injuries, according to the news station.

The call came in just before 1:30 p.m. Friday, KTVK reported.

The man was identified as Harold Hostetler, 89, KPNX reported. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Harold Hostetler’s wife, Lawanda Hostetler, 52, reportedly left the house before police arrived, KTVK reported. She supposedly returned while authorities were investigating.

Lawanda Hostetler was arrested and booked into jail on murder charges, according to the news outlet.

Information about what led up to the incident has not yet been released, KPNX reported.

