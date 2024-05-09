Woman found living in store sign with computer, coffee maker for around a year

MIDLAND, Mich. — A woman was found living in a supermarket rooftop sign in Midland, Michigan.

Contractors were working on the roof of a Family Fare Supermarket when they found an extension cord on the roof, according to USA Today. The extension cord went down into an area inside the sign, WJRT reported.

“(The contractors) had seen an extension cord leading from one of the rooftop units to this particular sign where she had been living,” Brennon Warren, spokesperson for the Midland Police Department told USA Today. The woman was found on April 23.

Warren said, according to USA Today, that the sign at the Family Fare store was not a “normal sign,” like the ones you would see “on the side of Target or Walmart.” This one had a 10 to 15-foot hollow peak on the roof connected with a 3 by 4-foot access door behind the sign.

Warren said that the woman was homeless, according to The Associated Press.

“It’s a story that makes you scratch your head, just somebody living up in a sign,” Warren said, according to the AP.

The woman reportedly told investigators that she had a job but had been living in the store sign for about a year, Warren said. The 34-year-old woman’s name has not been released, according to the AP.

“There was some flooring that was laid down. A mini desk,” Warren said. “Her clothing. A Keurig coffee maker. A printer and a computer — things you’d have in your home.”

No criminal charges have been filed, WJRT reported.

