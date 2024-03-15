Workers find pair of feet sticking out of ground in a Florida backyard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some workers at a house in Jacksonville, Florida uncovered human remains in the backyard.

The human remains were found in the backyard of a house that was under renovation for about two to three weeks, WJAX reported. The homeowner and some of the workers made the discovery after noticing someone’s feet sticking out of the ground.

“We were walking through and trying to see what else we need to do to renovate the house to make it prettier and when we got there we were like what’s over there? We saw something sticking out the ground,” the homeowner said. The homeowner’s identity has remained anonymous due to safety concerns, the news outlet reported.

Before the renovation started, the homeowner told WJAX that there was a renter and some squatters.

“We saw a lot of paraphernalia and the house was in disarray,” he said. “I was happy to get the house back, throw out the junk outside we cut the year, clean the yard, and didn’t notice this over here. I constantly came around here to lock up the house, board up the house trying to make sure it’s safe for the neighborhood.”

The human remains have not yet been identified. The medical examiner’s office is expected to figure out the cause of death, the news outlet reported.

