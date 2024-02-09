Zillow launches new feature that allows you to rent an individual room

As rental prices and other housing costs continue to rise, Zillow has created a new feature that may help cut some of the burden.

Zillow announced Thursday that its app users can now search for individual room listings, according to KTLA.

All you have to do is open the Zillow app. Then click the “room” filter under the “home type” menu, according to the news outlet. There, you can also search for single-family rentals, condos or townhouses. This can all be based on your preferred location, size, lifestyle and your budget.

The idea is to help people since rental prices in the United States have gone up close to 30% since the COVID-19 pandemic, Zillow said.

The new feature went through beta testing in some markets in November. So far, according to USA Today, there are already about 10,000 single rooms available to rent across the country.

“We know finding the right place to call home isn’t one-size-fits-all,” said Michael Sherman, vice president of Zillow Rentals. “By introducing room listings, we’re crafting a robust marketplace of options that truly reflects the varied needs of renters. We’re committed to providing a platform where searching for a room, a house, an apartment or anything in between is as easy as clicking a button.”

The same feature also allows property owners who want to rent out a room, KTLA reported.

“(The room feature is) a way for us to expand the affordable selection to our renters, in addition to providing more optionality for landlords and homeowners, potentially, to help offset mortgage costs,” said Lily Ferguson, the senior product manager at Zillow, according to USA Today.

How to list a room for rent, per Zillow:

Rents and property owners can both list a room for rent on Zillow Rental Manager. You will create a listing and then provide room information including size, bathrooms, other roommates, pet policies and so forth.

The listing for the room will be available on Zillow and HotPads. Renters as well as property owners can interact with those interested in the space and be able to manage their listing.

Renters will want to check their lease before listing a room. You also may have to ask your landlord for permission.

Property owners can use Zillow Applications to screen tenants. Zillow Payments can be used to collect rent online.

