Trump launches a new business venture during his campaign: $100,000 watches

He's sold Bibles, sneakers, photo books and cryptocurrency during his third campaign for president. Now, Donald Trump is launching a new business venture: diamond-encrusted watches.

The Republican presidential candidate unveiled the “Official Trump Watch Collection” on Thursday. The most expensive, listed as including 122 diamonds on its bezel and available in three 18-karat gold styles, costs $100,000. Another “Fight Fight Fight” model is listed at $499.

Trump has hawked a series of branded products since he launched his 2024 White House campaign, following his long tradition of melding his political and business interests. Thursday's launch, coming 40 days before Election Day, could open him up to criticism about monetizing his campaign, particularly as he makes an argument that Vice President Kamala Harris is out of touch with Americans' economic struggles.

While websites for the various products note that proceeds from their sales do not directly benefit Trump or his campaign, they also note that each is subject to a "paid license agreement." That's the same mechanism that allowed Trump, well before he entered politics, to profit for years from sales of everything from water, vodka and steaks.

Earlier this week, he announced the sale of $100 silver coins bearing his face. In March, ahead of Easter, Trump released a video on Truth Social urging his supporters to spend $59.99 for a "God Bless the USA Bible," inspired by country singer Lee Greenwood's patriotic ballad. Trump takes the stage to the song at each of his rallies and has appeared with Greenwood at events.

In February, he hawked new Trump-branded sneakers at "Sneaker Con," a gathering that bills itself as the "The Greatest Sneaker Show on Earth." The shoes, shiny gold high tops with an American flag detail on the back, are being sold as "Never Surrender High-Tops" for $399 on a new website that also sells other Trump-branded shoes and "Victory47" cologne and perfume for $99 a bottle.

Trump has also dabbled in NFTs, or nonfungible tokens, and last year reported earning between $100,000 and $1 million from a series of digital trading cards that portrayed him in cartoon-like images, including as an astronaut, a cowboy and a superhero.

Some of those items, including the coins, sneakers and Bibles, were listed as affiliated with CIC Ventures LLC, a company that Trump reported owning in his 2023 financial disclosure, has a similar arrangement with 45Footwear, which also says it uses Trump’s “name, likeness and image under paid license from CIC Ventures LLC, which license may be terminated or revoked according to its terms.”

The items have gone up for sale in the wake of a $489 million civil fraud judgment against the former president, which a New York appellate court on Thursday appeared to be open to reducing or reversing.

According to a disclaimer on a sales website, the watches are covered by a similar agreement to license Trump’s name, image and likeness, and proceeds from their sales do not go to Trump’s campaign or the Trump Organization and “are not designed, manufactured, distributed or sold by Donald J. Trump, The Trump Organization or any of their respective affiliates or principals.”

Instead, TheBestWatchesonEarth LLC — the company listed as the sales entity — says it uses the “‘Trump’ name, image and likeness under a paid license agreement which may be terminated or revoked according to its terms. Trump Watches are intended as collectible items for individual enjoyment only, not for investment purposes.”

A spokesperson for the Trump campaign referred questions about the licensing deal to the Trump Organization, which did not immediately return a message seeking comment. TheBestWatchesonEarth LLC also did not immediately respond to an inquiry on the deal via its website.

Meg Kinnard reported from Chapin, South Carolina, and can be reached at http://x.com/MegKinnardAP

