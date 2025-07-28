Trump seeks quick Murdoch deposition in Wall Street Journal lawsuit over Epstein story

President Donald Trump is asking a federal court in Florida to force Rupert Murdoch to give a deposition for the president's lawsuit against The Wall Street Journal within 15 days, citing the media mogul's age and physical condition.

Trump sued the Journal, owned by Murdoch, is U.S. District Court in southern Florida on July 18 for its story reporting on the Republican president's ties to Jeffrey Epstein, the financier and alleged child sex trafficker who died in a New York jail in 2019 before trial.

The president's motion to the court on Monday noted Murdoch is 94 years old, is believed to have suffered several health scares in recent years and is presumed to live in New York.

“Taken together, these factors weigh heavily in determining that Murdoch would be unavailable for in-person testimony at trial,” Trump's request to the court said.

A spokesman for Murdoch's News Corp. did not immediately return a request for comment. Trump's motion said that, in a telephone conversation, Murdoch's lawyer indicated he would oppose the effort.

