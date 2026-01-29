Trump's border czar suggests a possible drawdown in Minnesota but only after ‘cooperation’

MINNEAPOLIS — President Trump’s border czar Tom Homan says immigration enforcement will reduce the number of officers in Minnesota but suggested during a news conference Thursday that it would happen only after ‘cooperation’ from state officials.

Trump sent Homan to Minnesota in the wake of the Saturday fatal shooting of a protester at the hands of a federal immigration officer.

Homan doubled down on the need for local jails to alert Immigration and Customs Enforcement to people in their custody who ICE can remove from the country.

Homan said that means that fewer agents have to actually be out on the streets looking for people.

He acknowledged that immigration enforcement operations in Minnesota haven’t been perfect but was also adamant that the administration isn’t surrendering their mission.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.