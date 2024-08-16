Local

U.S. 17 over the St. Mary’s River to see daytime closures next week

U.S. 17 over the St. Mary's River to see daytime closures Tuesday through Thursday.

St. Mary's Bridge U.S. 17 over the St. Mary's River to see daytime closures Tuesday through Thursday. (Florida Department of Transportation)

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Mary’s Bridge on U.S. 17 will experience full daytime closures from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mon., Aug. 19 through Thur., Aug. 22 for routine maintenance.

During the closures, drivers will not be able to cross the bridge. Detours will take place on I-95 for those needing to cross the river.

According to FDOT, the St. Mary’s Bridge was constructed in 1927. It’s a movable swing bridge that still needs to be operated manually when boats request an opening.

