WATCH: Dashcam captures deadly plane crash on I-75 in Southwest Florida

Former paramedic helps Florida plane crash victims Former paramedic helps Florida plane crash victims

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

NAPLES, Fla. — Dashcam video shows the moments a private plane crash-landed on a Florida highway.

The crash happened in Naples on Interstate 75 on Friday.

Raw video: Dashcam captures deadly plane crash on I-75 in Florida (WFTV)

The plane crashed into two cars and burst into flames.

The video also shows the aftermath of the crash. One driver had minor injuries and the other driver was not hurt.

Five people were on board the plane. The pilot and the co-pilot died.

Before the plane went down, the pilot sent radio communication to an air traffic controller to tell them he had lost both of his engines and was making an emergency landing.

