Watchdog report shows postal police workforce hasn’t been assessed since 2011

ORLANDO, Fla. — 9 Investigates with Action News Jax's sister station WFTV learned the federal law enforcement agency responsible for protecting your mail hasn't assessed its police workforce since 2011.

That means the Postal Inspection Service has been making staffing and security decisions based on outdated data, as robberies on mail carriers have soared.

We’ve told you those letter carrier robberies are all aimed at getting the keys that open large and cluster mailboxes.

In response to a watchdog report from the Government Accountability Office, postal officials said they planned to do a new security force assessment, but could not provide the time frame in which they plan to do so.

That means it’s unclear how long the outdated data will continue to be used to assign postal police.

“It shouldn’t be where we fear coming into work,” said one postal worker named Karen, who was robbed in March. Her attack happened in broad daylight in the middle of a busy business park.

