Emaarion Boyd steals 6 bases without a hit, 1st minor league player to do it since at least 2005

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — (AP) — Emaarion Boyd became the first minor league player in at least 20 years to steal six bases in a game without getting a hit when he pulled off the feat for High-A Beloit (Wisconsin) against Cedar Rapids.

Boyd, batting ninth and playing center field in the 10-0 win Wednesday night, reached on a fielder's choice, walk and hit by pitch. He stole second and third base each time.

Boyd was an 11th-round pick by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2022 Major League Baseball amateur draft. He was part of a December trade for left-handed pitcher Jesús Luzardo that sent Boyd to the Miami Marlins.

The 21-year-old has 98 steals in 203 minor league games, with 83 in 187 games over the 2023 and 2024 seasons at Single-A Clearwater and High-A Jersey Shore.

According to MLB.com, no minor league player since at least 2005 had stolen six bases without getting a hit. Boyd also stole six bases in a game for Clearwater in 2023, but he had a hit.

No player has stolen six bases with no hits in a major league game since at least 1901.

