Emailed job application supposedly from Xavi was bogus, Indian soccer federation says

India’s soccer federation has dispelled speculation Xavi Hernández had applied to coach its national team, saying the job application it apparently received from the former Barcelona player was bogus.

The All India Football Federation said Saturday that it had received emailed job applications from senders claiming to be Xavi and Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola, but that neither was genuine.

Indian media reported that Xavi had applied for the role.

Xavi has been without a team since being let go by Barcelona in June 2024.

Guardiola, one of the top coaches in the sport, is under contract with City through June 2027.

India is looking to replace Spanish coach Manolo Márquez after he left the position by mutual consent earlier this month following just one win in eight games, and less than a year in the job.

The federation said Saturday that it has narrowed a group of 170 applicants to three unnamed finalists.

