Flooding from seasonal rains threatens residents in northern Thailand, including elephants

BANGKOK — (AP) — Flooding in northern Thailand forced many residents of the city of Chiang Mai and its outskirts to seek safety on higher ground on Friday, with members of the animal world under similar threat.

Evacuations were underway at the Elephant Nature Park, which houses around 3,000 rescued animals, including 125 elephants, 800 dogs, 2,500 cats, 200 rabbits and 200 cows.

Flood waters caused by heavy rainfall swept through the park on Thursday.

Heavy seasonal monsoon rains and the effects of Typhoon Yagi combined to cause serious flooding in many parts of Thailand, with the northern region particularly badly hit.

Video posted online by the park vividly illustrated that care and compassion are not solely human traits.

The video shows several of the park’s resident elephants fleeing through rising, muddy water to ground less inundated.

Three of them dash through the deluge with some ease but, according to the park, a fourth one is blind and was falling behind. It showed greater difficulty passing through wrecked fencing.

Its fellows appear to call out to it, to guide it to their sides.

Efforts to evacuate more animals were hampered by the high water, while more rain is forecast.

