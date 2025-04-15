What to know about Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and the arson at his official residence

HARRISBURG, Pa. — (AP) — A family member says the man charged with setting fire to Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro's mansion has struggled with mental illness and was treated at a psychiatric hospital twice in recent years.

The fire left significant damage and forced Shapiro, his family and guests to evacuate the building early Sunday during the Jewish holiday of Passover. No injuries were reported, but authorities were still working Tuesday to determine a possible motive, including whether it had anything to do with Shapiro's politics or religious beliefs.

The suspect, identified as Cody Balmer, 38, was arrested nearby later in the day, police said. Court records and interviews with family members show his life unraveled dramatically in recent years before authorities say he scaled an iron security fence in the middle of the night, eluded police and set the Democratic governor’s mansion ablaze.

Suspect exhibited disturbing behavior, his brother says

Dan Balmer, an electrical engineer who lives in the Harrisburg suburbs, told The Associated Press on Tuesday that he had given Cody Balmer a place to live a couple years ago. He was involved in getting his brother treatment at the Pennsylvania Psychiatric Institute twice, saying Cody Balmer exhibited disturbing behavior.

“He’s had ups and downs his whole life with the bipolar,” Dan Balmer said. “He doesn’t believe he’s bipolar, so he doesn’t take his medicine.”

Police call arson a planned attack

Cody Balmer allegedly scaled an iron security fence that stands about 7 feet (2.1 meters) tall and is monitored by security cameras, police said.

Police became aware someone had climbed over the fence and began a pursuit on the grounds but initially didn't locate anyone.

Police allege Balmer broke into the southern wing of the residence, entering a room often used to entertain crowds and display art, and set a fire using a homemade incendiary device. Police said two broken glass beer bottles containing gasoline were found. The fire left significant damage to the room, charring walls, tables, buffet serving dishes, plates and a piano. Window panes and brick around doors and windows were blackened.

Balmer was inside for about a minute before he left and escaped the premises, authorities said.

The home, built in 1968, did not have sprinklers, Harrisburg Fire Chief Brian Enterline said. He said the damage could be in the millions of dollars.

Suspect faces charges

Authorities said Balmer turned himself in after police received a call from his former partner, who said he confessed.

Balmer, who had walked about an hour from his home to the governor's residence, "admitted to harboring hatred towards Governor Shapiro,” according to a police affidavit. No reason was given.

Balmer has faced criminal charges over the past decade including simple assault, theft and forgery, according to online court records. He drew a sentence of probation after guilty pleas to theft and forgery counts. Simple assault charges from 2023 appeared unresolved.

In court Monday, he told the judge he did not have any drug or alcohol problems, but acknowledged missing a few court dates in the past.

Balmer’s mother said Monday that she had tried in recent days to get him assistance for mental health issues, but “nobody would help.” She said her son had bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. The AP was not able to verify that information.

“He wasn’t taking his medicine, and that’s all I want to say,” Christie Balmer said, speaking at the family home in Harrisburg.

However, in court Monday, Cody Balmer politely told a judge he did not suffer from any mental illness.

Governor is a rising Democratic star

Shapiro, 51, is the first-term governor of the nation's fifth most populous state, a presidential battleground that has helped make him a rising star in the Democratic Party and viewed as a potential White House contender in 2028.

Shapiro said he, his wife, their four children, two dogs and another family had celebrated Passover at the residence Saturday and were awakened by state troopers pounding on their doors about 2 a.m. Sunday.

Shapiro has been outspoken about his Jewish faith.

He used his first ad in his campaign for governor in 2022 to tell family stories and describe his commitment to making “it home Friday night for Sabbath dinner,” complete with footage of him and his children at the table.

“Family and faith ground me,” he said.

In stump speeches and his election-night victory speech, Shapiro regularly quoted an ancient rabbinic maxim: “No one is required to complete the task, but neither are we free to refrain from it.”

Attack happened during Passover

The attack happened on the Jewish holiday of Passover, which began at sundown Saturday.

The holiday commemorates the Israelites’ liberation from slavery in ancient Egypt, including their 40-year journey through the desert. It is one of the holiest days of the year for Jews and is celebrated with a special meal called a Seder, which includes the eating of matzah, a type of unleavened bread, and the retelling of the Exodus story.

Shapiro had celebrated with a Seder at the official residence with his family and members of the Jewish community in the same room where authorities said the fire was set.

___

Follow Marc Levy on X at https://x.com/timelywriter.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.