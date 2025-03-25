Wine 101: How to choose the right bottle of wine for any occasion

Choosing a bottle of wine should be an enjoyable experience and can even be an engaging experience, though knowing where to begin can prove difficult. To get you started, the sommelier team at Sommsation offers tips on how to select the best bottle for every occasion.

"When selecting a bottle of wine, I take all the following into consideration: what I'm in the mood for, what I'm eating, and who I'm with," says sommelier Victoria Love. Love equally considers whether the whole bottle will be finished (and if not, reaches for options that'll stay fresh after being opened), as well as whether the occasion is casual or special.

Similarly, sommelier Hugo Arias also keeps budget and personal tastes at the top of mind. "If you're open to trying something new, choosing a bottle gets way more complex and exciting," he says. Best of all, this applies to those with little wine knowledge, too. As long as you're willing to poke around and do a bit of research—or better yet, take some advice on the pros—the journey promises to hold a myriad of interesting wines ahead.

Consider Preferences

When seeking out a bottle of wine, Arias notes that focusing on stylistic preferences is a great place to begin. "Once you settle on the color of the wine, consider whether you prefer something lighter, bolder, fruitier, or sweeter," he says, noting that regardless of what your choice may be, there are a myriad of regions and grape varieties to fulfill every preference out there.

"There are ten thousand different grape varieties in the world and sadly most people only know a handful: Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, and Cabernet Sauvignon," says Arias. As delicious as they can be, the wine world is a lot more exciting than these four grapes. If Pinot Noir is often your go-to pick, dive into the world of other high-acid, light to medium-bodied red wines, such as those produced from Gamay or Barbera. If refreshing Sauvignon Blanc is what you reach for, explore the exciting world of Albariño, Riesling, and other high-acid whites.

Pro tip: Take into consideration that everyone's palate responds differently to flavor profiles—being respectful of that will set you up for a successful selection.

Have Options

If choosing bottles to serve to guests at home, setting out an array of options—including light and medium to full-bodied wines—is always a good idea. When in doubt, grab a few bottles of rosé, like Alta Orsa's 2021 Orsa Rosé, and a sparkling wine like Flâneur Wines Extra Brut Sparkling Cuvée 2019. Rosé loves food, and everyone loves bubbles. These wines are elegant, versatile, and perfect for sipping with appetizers, entrees, or on their own.

Pro tip: Refreshing rosé and sparkling wines set a festive tone—having some of both on hand is never a bad thing. And, they're delicious year-round.

What's the Occasion and What's Cookin'?

When choosing a bottle of wine to pair with food, it's imperative to consider the food and flavors on the table. Love states that generally speaking, wines that are higher in acidity are easiest to pair with food—think Gamay, Riesling, Pinot Blanc, and more, and that sparkling wines are also very food friendly.

Echoing Love, Arias notes that high acidity helps to cut the weightiness of fatty and/or creamy dishes, while also enhancing the flavors and maintaining freshness. In addition to the above varieties, Arias equally cites Grüner Veltliner, Pinot Noir, and Verdejo as other excellent candidates for versatile food pairings.

"There is a whole world of pairing possibilities out there, so being open to trying new and different things is key," he says, affirming that at the end of the day, regardless of guidelines, the best pairings in the world are always those with bottles that you personally enjoy.

Pro tip: When choosing a wine to bring to a dinner party, showing up with bottles that have been chilled properly in advance and stored in a cooler while you travel to your destination allows you to get straight to enjoying them upon arrival. Take note of the winery's specifications regarding optimal serving temperatures, and plan ahead.

Start a Wine Journal

In a world full of options, keeping track of wines that you've liked—and equally, disliked—is always a good idea. There are plenty of ways to track the wines you enjoy, from a basic notebook to an official wine journal, to keeping a running list on your phone. Recording the wines you're really into is a great way to embark on your very own, customized wine appreciation journey—but remember, the experience of a wine is always paramount.

"I find that people frequently get too hung up on trying to keep track of all of these tasting notes and specifics, that they forget to enjoy the moment: how it tasted, who did you share it with and how it made you feel," says Arias. "Wine and life is ever-moving and changing, so always remember to simply enjoy it."

Pro tip: Jot down the winery name, vintage, varietal, and how you served it. Lastly, don't forget to snap a photo of the label to make finding it even easier in the future.

Ask for Assistance

Above all, when seeking out a bottle for any occasion, you can always ask for help or recommendations. "Don't be afraid to seek out the help of a sommelier or wine professional, as we love introducing people to new wines," says Love.