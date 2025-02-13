WOKV Show Notes: Jacksonville’s Morning News Tuesday, February 11, 2025

Putnam County school bus with 25 kids on board runs stop sign, collides with pickup
https://www.wokv.com/news/local/putnam-county-school-bus-with-25-kids-board-runs-stop-sign-collides-with-pickup/6SQSOZKLVBBFJCGPURCEG7I5TM/
Gov. DeSantis and Florida Legislature reach new deal on immigration reform
https://www.wokv.com/news/local/source-gov-desantis-florida-legislature-reach-new-deal-immigration-reform/L4CXILOHWJH5BG4IQSRVSCQCWM/
Man injured in Southside shooting after being followed by vehicle
https://www.wokv.com/news/local/man-injured-southside-shooting-after-being-followed-by-vehicle/WB3Z4UGE3NDHNBCSHBDUFZCZNE/