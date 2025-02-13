News

WOKV Show Notes: Jacksonville’s Morning News Tuesday, February 11, 2025

By WOKV Staff and Jay Boze
By WOKV Staff and Jay Boze


Putnam County school bus with 25 kids on board runs stop sign, collides with pickup

https://www.wokv.com/news/local/putnam-county-school-bus-with-25-kids-board-runs-stop-sign-collides-with-pickup/6SQSOZKLVBBFJCGPURCEG7I5TM/


Gov. DeSantis and Florida Legislature reach new deal on immigration reform

https://www.wokv.com/news/local/source-gov-desantis-florida-legislature-reach-new-deal-immigration-reform/L4CXILOHWJH5BG4IQSRVSCQCWM/


Man injured in Southside shooting after being followed by vehicle

https://www.wokv.com/news/local/man-injured-southside-shooting-after-being-followed-by-vehicle/WB3Z4UGE3NDHNBCSHBDUFZCZNE/



Interviews of the Day

Brian Kilmeade, FOX News


Ryan Schmelz, FOX News


Jud Heussler, WAPE Jacksonville
Jay Boze

Jay Boze

Jay is WOKV's traffic anchor for the CMG music channels and Jacksonville Morning News.

