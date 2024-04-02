World

A 12-year-old student opens fire at a school in Finland and wounds 3 others

Finland School Shooting Police officers and vehicles at the scene of Viertola comprehensive school, in Vantaa, Finland, Tuesday, April 2, 2024. Finnish police say a number of people were wounded in a shooting at a school outside Helsinki and a suspect was detained. (Markku Ulander/Lehtikuva via AP) (Markku Ulander/AP)

HELSINKI — (AP) — A 12-year-old student opened fire at a secondary school in southern Finland and wounded three other students on Tuesday, police said.

The suspect was later arrested, police said.

Heavily armed police cordoned off the lower secondary school, with some 800 students, in the city of Vantaa, just outside the capital, Helsinki, after receiving a call about a shooting incident at 09:08 a.m.

Police said both the suspect and the wounded were 12 years old. Police said the suspect was arrested in the Helsinki area later Tuesday.

