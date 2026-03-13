Afghanistan accuses Pakistan of targeting civilian homes in airstrikes

KABUL, Afghanistan — Afghanistan’s Taliban government early Friday accused Pakistan’s military of targeting civilian homes in overnight airstrikes in Kabul and the southern province of Kandahar, saying women and children were among those killed as fighting between the two neighbors entered its third week despite international calls for restraint.

Government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on X that Pakistan’s aircraft also struck fuel depots belonging to the private airline Kam Air near Kandahar airport.

There was no immediate comment from Pakistan’s military or government.

