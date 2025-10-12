Afghanistan attacks Pakistani border posts

PESHAWAR, Pakistan — Afghan security forces attacked Pakistani border posts late Saturday in response to what the Taliban government called repeated violations of its territory and airspace, underscoring deepening security tensions between the neighbors.

Earlier in the week, Afghan authorities accused Pakistan of bombing the capital, Kabul, and a market in the country's east. Pakistan did not claim responsibility for the assault.

Early Sunday morning, the Taliban government’s Defense Ministry said its forces had conducted “retaliatory and successful operations” along the border.

“If the opposing side again violates Afghanistan’s territorial integrity, our armed forces are fully prepared to defend the nation’s borders and will deliver a strong response,” the ministry added.

Pakistan accuses Afghan authorities of harboring members of the banned group Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan. Islamabad says the group carries out deadly attacks inside Pakistan, but Afghanistan denies the charge, saying it does not allow its territory to be used against other countries.

Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned Afghanistan for the Saturday night gunfire, warning it would be given a "befitting reply like India," a reference to a crisis earlier this year that saw the two nuclear-armed rivals step closer to war.

Qatar's Foreign Ministry expressed concern over the escalations and tensions in the border area, and the potential repercussions for the security and stability of the region. It urged both sides to prioritize "dialogue, diplomacy and restraint."

A senior Pakistani security official, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk to the media, said Afghan forces opened fire in several northwestern border areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, including the districts of Chitral, Bajaur, Mohmand, Angoor Adda and Kurram.

The official also said troops responded with heavy weaponry near Tirah in Khyber district and across the frontier in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province.

A second Pakistani security official, who likewise spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk to the media, said at least one person was killed and another wounded when a mortar shell fired from the Afghan side landed in Tiri village, Kurram district.

The two countries share a 2,611-kilometer (1,622-mile) border known as the Durand Line, but Afghanistan has never recognized it.

___

Associated Press writer Sajjad Tarakzai contributed to this report from Islamabad.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.