American woman fatally shot in the West Bank, two doctors say

NABLUS, West Bank — (AP) — An American woman was shot and killed in the West Bank on Friday, two doctors told The Associated Press.

Dr. Ward Basalat said that the 26-year-old woman was shot in the head and died after arriving at the hospital.

Witnesses and Palestinian media reported that the woman was shot by Israeli troops while attending a pro-Palestinian demonstration against settlement expansion in the northern West Bank.

The Israeli military didn't immediately comment on the shooting.

Dr. Fouad Naffa, the head of the hospital, also confirmed the death of an American citizen.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.