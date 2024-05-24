World

Australian media reports that more than 100 people killed by landslide in Papua New Guinea

MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — More than 100 people are estimated to have been killed in a landslide in remote Papua New Guinea on Friday, Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported.

The landslide reportedly hit Kaokalam Village in Enga Province, about 600 kilometers (370 miles) northwest of the South Pacific island nation's capital Port Moresby about 3 a.m. local time, ABC reports.

Residents say current estimates of the death toll sit above 100, although authorities have not confirmed this figure.

Villagers say the number of those killed could be much higher. Social media video show locals pulling out buried bodies

