Bangladesh protesters want Nobel Peace Prize laureate Yunus to lead country after Hasina's departure

DHAKA, Bangladesh — (AP) — A key organizer of Bangladesh's student protests said Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus was their choice as head of an interim government a day after the longtime Prime Minister Sheik Hasina resigned.

The country’s figurehead president and the military chief said Monday that an interim government would be formed soon.

Nahid Islam, the organizer, in a video post in social media said the student protest leaders have already talked with Yunus, who consented to take over considering the present situation of the country. Yunus faced a number of corruption accusations and was put on trial during Hasina’s rule. He received the Nobel in 2006 after he pioneered microlending, and he said the corruption charges against him were motivated by vengeance.

Islam said the student protesters would announce more names for the government, and it would be a difficult challenge for the current leadership to ignore their choices.

Hasina resigned and fled the country Monday after weeks of protests against a quota system for government jobs descended into violence and grew into a broader challenge to her 15-year rule. Thousands of demonstrators stormed her official residence and other buildings associated with her party and family.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.