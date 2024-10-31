Brazil judge gives 2 former cops long sentence for the 2018 killing of leftist icon Marielle Franco

RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — A judge on Thursday handed down long sentences to two former police officers for the 2018 killing of Rio de Janeiro city councilwoman Marielle Franco, an icon of Brazil' s political left whose killing sparked outrage.

Ronnie Lessa was sentenced to 78 years and 9 months, and Élcio de Queiroz 59 years prison for the March 14, 2018 drive-by shooting that killed Franco and her driver, Anderson Gomes. Jurors found that Lessa fired the gun and de Queiroz was the wheelman on the night of the crime.

Lessa and de Queiroz, arrested in 2019, previously signed plea bargains confessing their roles, but the jury had final word on their guilt on homicide and other charges. The verdict, although expected, comes as a measure of solace to the many who saw the martyrdom of the Black, bisexual woman as an attack on democracy, and worried that the crime would go unpunished.

The prosecutors had argued each man should be sentenced to the maximum possible 84 years for the three counts. Brazilian law does not allow for life imprisonment, and each man will serve no more than 30 years of their sentences.

Yet Thursday’s sentencing is seen as only a step toward justice being done, with another trial yet to come for the men accused of ordering her killing.

Known universally by her first name, Marielle, she was raised in one of Rio's poor communities known as favelas. She became known for her efforts to improve the lives of ordinary residents. Following her election in 2016, she fought against violence targeting women while defending human rights and social programs.

