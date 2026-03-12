California governor says no imminent threat despite warning about possible Iran drone attack

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom said there was no imminent threat to the state, despite a warning from the FBI that Iran could send drones to the West Coast in retaliation for war.

Newsom said drone issues “have always been top of mind.”

"We've been aware of that information. ... It's all about a posture of preparedness for worst-case scenarios," the governor said Wednesday.

The FBI recently warned police departments that Iran could try to strike the state.

“Iran allegedly aspired to conduct a surprise attack using unmanned aerial vehicles from an unidentified vessel off the coast of the United State Homeland, specifically against unspecified targets in California, in the event that the US conducted strikes against Iran,” the alert said, according to ABC News.

“We have no additional information on the timing, method, target, or perpetrators of this alleged attack,” the FBI said.

President Donald Trump was asked about it Wednesday at Joint Base Andrews.

“It's being investigated, but you have a lot of things happening. All we can do is take ’em as they come,” Trump said.

Police in Los Angeles and San Francisco said they were monitoring world events for any risks to their cities. Both said they’re working closely with state and federal authorities.

