A car strikes a crowd at a tram stop in Poland, local media report. Several people have been injured

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — A car struck a crowd of people waiting at a tram stop Friday in the northwestern Polish city of Szczecin, injuring several people, and then collided with three other vehicles, local media reported.

The all-news station TVN24 reported that about 19 people were injured, including three children, and that two people were in critical condition.

Police said the driver, a 33-year-old man, fled but was arrested.

