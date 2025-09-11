China approves nature reserve at disputed South China Sea shoal claimed by the Philippines

BEIJING — (AP) — China has approved the establishment of a national nature reserve at Scarborough Shoal, a hotly disputed territory that the Philippines also claims in the South China Sea.

A notice posted online Wednesday by China’s State Council said that details about the area and size of the project would be released separately by the National Forestry and Grassland Administration.

“The building of the Huangyan Island National Nature Reserve is an important guarantee for maintaining the diversity, stability and sustainability of the natural ecosystem of Huangyan Island,” the notice said, referring to Scarborough Shoal by its name in Chinese.

Scarborough Shoal is the scene of frequent showdowns between Chinese and Philippine vessels as both try to enforce their claims to the territory. It is one of many South China Sea islands, islets and reefs that are claimed by China and one or more of its neighbors, including Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan.

The waters are a vital shipping lane, also patrolled by the U.S. Navy, as well as a valuable fishing ground and home to potential mineral resources.

A Chinese navy ship accidentally collided with a Chinese coast guard ship last month while trying to block a Philippine coast guard vessel near Scarborough Shoal. Philippine military officials said the high-speed crash may have killed at least two Chinese personnel, based on video footage.

Later in August, the Philippines, Australia and Canada deployed aircraft and three warships for drills against simulated aerial threats east of the same shoal.

