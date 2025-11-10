Climate talks start with call for faster action and more togetherness, but without the US

BELEM, Brazil — U.N. climate negotiations were expected to begin Monday at a meeting on the edge of the Brazilian Amazon, with leaders pushing for urgency, cooperation and acceleration after more than 30 years fighting to curb global warming by drastically reducing the carbon pollution that causes it.

André Corrêa do Lago, president of this year's conference, known as COP30, emphasized that negotiators engage in “mutirão,” a Brazilian word derived from an Indigenous word that refers to a group uniting to work on a shared task.

“Either we decide to change by choice, together, or we will be imposed change by tragedy,” do Lago wrote in his letter to negotiators Sunday. “We can change. But we must do it together.”

Complicating the calls for togetherness is the United States. The Trump administration did not send high-level negotiators to the talks and is withdrawing for the second time from the 10-year-old Paris Agreement, which is being celebrated as a partial achievement here in Belem.

The United States has put more heat-trapping carbon dioxide into the air from the burning of coal, oil and natural gas than any other country. China is the No. 1 carbon polluter now, but because carbon dioxide stays in the air for at least a century, more of it was made in the U.S.

“I think the environment we are in, the geopolitical landscape, is particularly challenging," said Palau Ambassador Ilana Seid, who chairs the Alliance of Small Island States. Small island nations suffer some of the worst effects of climate change because rising seas swallow land. "The United States withdrawing from the Paris Agreement has really shifted the gravity'' of the whole negotiating system.

President Donald Trump's actions damage the fight against climate change, former U.S. Special Envoy for Climate Todd Stern said.

“It’s a good thing that they are not sending anyone. It wasn’t going to be constructive if they did," he said.

The Nature Conservancy chief scientist Katharine Hayhoe compared the negotiations to a potluck dinner.

“Everybody brings the contributions that they are making,” which in this instance are new and strengthened plans to cut carbon pollution, Hayhoe said. “And it's obvious who took the time to bake the fresh pie with fruit that they picked and who fished out that year old chicken frozen chicken nuggets from the back of their freezer.”

“The United States as a country will not be showing up with a dish,” Hayhoe said. However, she and several others including former lead American negotiators are pointing to U.S. cities, states and businesses that they said will take up the slack.

In a letter to negotiators released late Sunday, Simon Stiell, the U.N. climate chief, said the 10-year-old Paris Agreement is working to a degree, "but we must accelerate in the Amazon. Devastating climate damages are happening already, from Hurricane Melissa hitting the Caribbean, Super Typhoons smashing Vietnam and the Philippines, to a tornado ripping through Southern Brazil."

Not only must nations do more faster but they "must connect climate action to people's real lives," Stiell wrote.

___

The Associated Press' climate and environmental coverage receives financial support from multiple private foundations. AP is solely responsible for all content. Find AP's standards for working with philanthropies, a list of supporters and funded coverage areas at AP.org.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.