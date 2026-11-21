ANTALYA, Turkey — Negotiators at the United Nations climate talks in Turkey will work an extra day in an attempt to reach a final agreement addressing global warming, though hopes are slim that additional discussions will result in any concrete plans to drastically slash the use of fossil fuels.

Saturday's talks come as the two-week annual summit, which was supposed to end Friday, drew strong condemnation from activists and some countries for failing to even mention fossil fuels in a draft of the final agreement. The document was meant to address how the world will deal with climate change that is contributing to devastating heat waves, floods and other disasters worldwide.

To avert the most catastrophic effects of warming, experts warn of the need for urgent and deep cuts to emissions, mainly from the use of coal, oil and gas. The world is already on track to blow past the 2015 Paris Agreement goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial temperatures.

The summit in the Mediterranean coastal city of Antalya, called COP31, included a warning that progress has stalled for the past five years, even as disasters, including this year's heat waves in Europe and flooding in Nepal, grow more devastating and deadly.

Countries most vulnerable to climate change, including island nations whose lands are battered by rising seas, also say wealthy nations that caused the climate crisis must contribute more to a U.N. fund to help them recover from disasters and adapt to a warmer world.

But many of the world's top-polluting nations, including the United States, did not participate directly at this year's talks.

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Borenstein reported from Kensington, Maryland, and Delgado reported from Bangkok. Associated Press journalist Tammy Webber contributed from Fenton, Michigan.

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