Confirmed Ebola cases top 2,000 in Congo, including 754 deaths

BUNIA, Congo — The confirmed cases of Ebola in Congo have reached 2,011, including 754 deaths, according to government data released overnight in what authorities say is the fastest-growing outbreak on record.

A total of 753 people remain in isolation or in hospitals, while 366 have so far recovered, according to data from Congo’s Ministry of Health.

Contact tracing remains a challenge, with coverage of those exposed still at 67%.

The Central African nation has been battling the Ebola outbreak caused by the rare Bundibugyo virus since May 15.

Two months since the onset, the outbreak continues to spread faster than health officials can track despite an expanding response. At least 80% of new cases are emerging from unknown chains of transmission, the World Health Organization said Tuesday.

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