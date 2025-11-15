Congo and M23 rebels sign framework for peace deal in latest bid to end decades-long conflict

GOMA, Congo — Congo and Rwanda -backed rebel group M23 on Saturday signed a framework agreement for a peace deal, the latest step in the so far unsuccessful efforts to end the decades-long conflict in eastern Congo.

Earlier this year, M23 seized Goma and Bukavu, two key cities in eastern Congo, in a major escalation of the conflict.

Backed by neighboring Rwanda, M23 is the most prominent of more than 100 armed groups fighting for control in Congo’s mineral-rich east. With 7 million people displaced, the conflict in Congo has been described by the U.N. as “one of the most protracted, complex, serious humanitarian crises on Earth.”

The agreement signed in Doha on Saturday, following mediation by Qatar and the United States, is not yet a final peace agreement, but rather a framework outlining the measures required to reach one, the head of the M23 delegation, Benjamin Mbonimpa, said in a video posted on X.

“There will be neither any change in the situation on the ground, nor any activity whatsoever, until the measures are debated, negotiated and discussed one by one and a final peace agreement is reached,” Mbonimpa said.

The Congolese government said in a statement the framework agreement signed on Saturday includes eight measures that serve as a basis for a peace deal. Two of the measures — agreements on the release of prisoners and the creation of a ceasefire oversight body — were already signed in September and October.

The six other measures, which in part include the restoration of state authority in rebel-controlled areas, humanitarian access, and the resettlement of refugees, will be subject to discussion and negotiation in the next two weeks, the Congolese government said.

Qatar has hosted multiple rounds of talks since April between the Congo and M23, mainly to set preconditions for a peace deal and agree on confidence-building steps, but both sides still accuse each other of violating peace terms and fighting has continued.

In July, Congo and M23 signed a signed a declaration of principles in Qatar to end the conflict and commit to a comprehensive peace agreement. They agreed to finalize the deal by Aug. 18 but missed the deadline, blaming each other for breaches of the agreement.

Massad Boulos, senior adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump, attended the ceremony in Doha on Saturday and called the framework agreement a “starting point.”

“It is only the beginning, but we know the final outcome will be very fruitful,” he said, calling it a “historic” opportunity.

The Trump administration has also led mediation efforts between Rwanda — which is accused of backing M23 — and Congo, leading to the signing of a peace deal between the two countries in June.

———

Banchereau reported from Dakar, Senegal. Associated Press writer Jean-Yves Kamale in Kinshasa, Congo, contributed to this report.

