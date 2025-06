WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — Conservative Karol Nawrocki has won Poland’s weekend presidential runoff election, according to the final vote count.

Nawrocki won 50.89% of votes in a tight race against liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafał Trzaskowski, who won 49.11%.

