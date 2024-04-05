World

Crowds gather to watch cherry blossoms at peak bloom in Tokyo

Japan Cherry Blossoms A person takes photos of the seasonal cherry blossoms at the Ueno Park Friday, April 5, 2024, in Tokyo. Crowds gathered Friday in Tokyo to enjoy Japan’s famed cherry blossoms, which are blooming later than expected in the capital because of cold weather.(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)

TOKYO — (AP) — Crowds gathered Friday in Tokyo to enjoy Japan's famed cherry blossoms, which are blooming later than expected in the capital because of cold weather.

Cherry blossoms, known as “sakura” in Japanese, are the nation's favorite flower, and people often have sakura viewing parties beneath the falling pedals. There are picnics and sake drinking.

The trees usually are at peak bloom in late March to early April. That's the same time the country begins a new school and business year.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

For Locals By Locals

Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!