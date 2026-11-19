SHENZHEN, China — Like almost all the other leaders, U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin received military honor guards, waving crowds and red-carpet welcomes. But different men were waiting for them at the airport as they descended from their planes.

When Trump arrived in Shenzhen in southern China for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, Chinese President Xi Jinping was there to greet him personally. But earlier, the welcoming duties for Putin fell to Cai Qi, Xi’s chief of staff and a top member of the Communist Party’s leadership.

Does this mean that Trump mattered more to Xi than the Kremlin leader he calls his “old friend”? Not necessarily.

APEC’s annual summit and a historic trilateral meeting of the leaders of China, Russia and the U.S. showcased some of Xi’s political and diplomatic calculations in his interactions on a global stage. But analysts caution that while optics matter, they do not always signal substantive policy changes.

“We shouldn’t read too much into this or conclude that Beijing is pivoting to Washington at Moscow’s expense,” said Dominic Chiu, senior analyst at Eurasia Group. “The difference reflects Beijing’s diplomatic calculation.”

There were two different welcomes at the airport

When Trump arrived in Shenzhen, the Chinese leader strode down a red carpet to the stairs leading to Air Force One. Enthusiastic crowds waved Chinese and American flags and shook pompoms in unison.

Xi and Trump shook hands and even embraced momentarily. A young girl presented Trump with a bouquet of flowers, and the leaders stood at attention, side by side, as a military band played the national anthems.

When Putin arrived, there was an honor guard, a short red carpet, Xi’s chief of staff and a crowd waving Russian and Chinese flags.

But Xi was not there.

Trump got a personal welcome but Putin is a familiar partner

Xi's personal welcome could be seen as an effort by Beijing to maintain stable ties with Washington, a recognition of Trump's appreciation for respect and favorable optics, and a gesture reciprocating the American president's in-person greeting in September in the U.S. at Joint Base Andrews, Chiu said.

He added that China’s partnership with Russia is more established, noting that Xi and Putin know each other well and have had more frequent meetings than either of them has had with Trump.

“If anything, Xi and Putin likely share a tacit understanding that each of them needs to manage his own relationship with Trump carefully, even if that means accepting a relatively less ceremonial treatment from the other,” Chiu said.

Was Putin snubbed at the family photo?

The leaders arrived one by one at the family photo, ahead of Wednesday night's welcome banquet. They strode through a cavernous atrium to greet Xi.

Xi’s expression, a genial half-smile, barely changed as he methodically shook their hands.

Trump, by contrast, took his time with the greeting and then turned, pausing for a long moment to pose for the cameras with Xi.

The interaction with Putin was much faster — a brief smile from Xi, a turn to the cameras, and then it was done.

Just before the group photo, Putin tried to engage Trump but was cut short. Both Trump and Xi seemed to point to a spot where Putin should stand, with Xi’s wife separating the other two leaders.

“You had a beaming Xi Jinping in the middle. You had a taller Donald Trump to one side and a much shorter Vladimir Putin on the other,” said Edgard Kagan from the Center for Strategic and International Studies. “For Russians, this is probably a slightly uncomfortable image because it does drive home the very significant difference between Russia on one hand and the US and China on the other.”

Trump called both leaders his friends

The language of friendship also featured in the summit’s diplomacy.

“You’re my friend, and we have a very special relationship,” Trump told Xi. The American also called Putin “my friend” as they greeted each other Thursday.

Between Xi and Putin, the expressions of friendship were mutual. Xi welcomed the Russian leader as his “old friend” at their meeting Wednesday, while Putin addressed Xi as “dear friend” and said the Russians were happy to be “among friends."

The trilateral meeting featured a more balanced display

At Thursday’s meeting of the three leaders, Xi appeared to give Trump and Putin equal attention. In a room at a villa used for government receptions, they sat at a round table, with Trump to Xi’s left and Putin to his right.

“I am pleased to hold a trilateral meeting with President Putin and President Trump here in Shenzhen,” Xi said.

China said the leaders agreed to support reforms at the United Nations, where all three countries are permanent members of the Security Council. They also agreed to increase fuel supplies and pursue dialogue to reduce nuclear risks.

“Each of them wants to project this image of history in the making,” said Hoo Tiang Boon, a professor of Chinese foreign policy at Nanyang Technological University. “It’s significant symbolically, there’s no real substantive outcome.”

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Klug reported from Tokyo and Leung from Hong Kong. Associated Press writers Didi Tang in Washington and Huizhong Wu in Bangkok contributed.

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