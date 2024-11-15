Dutch coalition parties gather in crisis talks after last week's soccer violence

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — (AP) — The leaders of coalition parties in the Dutch government dominated by hard-right leader Geert Wilders gathered Friday for crisis talks following reports that the finance state secretary was resigning over what she saw as denigrating comments on immigrants after Israeli fans were assaulted after a soccer game in Amsterdam.

Wilders last Wednesday blamed Moroccans for attacks on Israeli soccer fans, claiming that "we saw Muslims hunting Jews" and added it was fueled by "Moroccans who want to destroy Jews." He said those convicted of involvement should be deported if they have dual nationality.

Dutch media said that Morocco-born Nora Achahbar of centrist New Social Contract party would announce her resignation as finance secretary later Friday. The news couldn't immediately be independently confirmed.

While lawmakers condemned antisemitism and agreed that perpetrators of the violence should be prosecuted and handed harsh punishments, opposition legislators accused Wilders of pouring oil on the fire. Wilders, whose party became the biggest in last year's election, also sowed some dissent within the four-party coalition with his comments.

Late Friday, video and photos appeared of party leaders arriving at the Catshuis residence of Prime Minister Dick Schoof.

The leader of the Green-left-Socialist opposition, Frans Timmermans, lauded Achahbar even before any move was announced.

“In this government, racist remarks are the order of the day. This government is not for all Dutch people,” he said.

Violence erupted in the Dutch capital before and after last week’s soccer match between Ajax Amsterdam and Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Fans from both sides were involved in unrest. A number of Maccabi fans chanted anti-Arab slogans and ripped a Palestinian flag off a building, while some men carried out “hit-and-run” attacks on Maccabi fans and people they thought were Jews, according to a 12-page report on the violence issued by Amsterdam authorities.

