SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — El Salvador's president, Nayib Bukele, said Wednesday that his troops demolished the lavish home of a prominent gang leader in Haiti known as Jeff. It wasn't immediately clear if he was killed.

Bukele posted a video on X that depicts an old video of Jeff posing in front of his mansion in the Caribbean country and then cuts to Salvadoran helicopters flying toward it as they fire shot after shot, with big plumes of smoke rising from Jeff's home.

“My gift to the Haitian people on the anniversary of the Battle of Vertières,” Bukele wrote.

The 1803 battle was critical in helping secure Haiti's independence from France and transforming it into the world's first Black republic.

It wasn’t immediately known if Haiti’s police and army were involved. A U.N.-backed gang suppression force said that it wasn’t involved.

Jeff is considered one of Haiti's most powerful gang leaders. His real name is Jeff Larose, but he's known as Jeff Canaan, Jeff Gwo Lwa and Taliban. He has long controlled a community known as Canaan in northern Port-au-Prince, leading a gang of an estimated 200 members, according to the United Nations. His so-called Taliban gang based in Canaan is a very close ally of 5 Segond, which has provided it with reinforcements.

Diego Da Rin, a Haiti expert with International Crisis Group, said the attack on Jeff’s home was the obvious next step for Bukele’s operations.

Jeff built the home in mid-2024, complete with a pool emblazoned with his logo.

“It’s very easy to identify it by satellite,” Da Rin said. “It was a very defiant act by him.”

He noted that Jeff’s home is very vulnerable to an aerial attack, but it was built in a place where attacking it by land would have been very difficult.

Da Rin said Jeff was among a handful of gang leaders who have built mansions in recent years.

“In a way, they felt untouchable in their territory,” he said.

The use of explosive drones and helicopters, which Haitian police and military lack, has changed that.

Da Rin said he doubts Jeff was staying at the mansion when it was attacked early Wednesday given that on Nov. 8, Salvadoran troops attacked the home of Wilson Joseph, best known as Lanmò San Jou and leader of the 400 Mawozo gang. He wasn’t killed in the attack.

Da Rin said gang leaders have several residences and can always seek shelter in any home within the territory they control.

He noted that Jeff and Lanmò San Jou are allies and control the main roads north and east of Port-au-Prince that lead to other cities and towns, charging tolls that have become their main source of revenue.

Canaan was established as an informal community after a devastating earthquake hit Haiti in January 2010. Tens of thousands of people are estimated to now live there.

The attack comes a day after thousands of Haitians in Port-au-Prince and beyond marched in favor of Bukele, thanking him and his troops for fighting violent gangs.

On Wednesday, Haitians were again celebrating.

“Jeff is a criminal and I hope he died,” said Mario Jean-Pierre, a 45-year-old salesperson in Port-au-Prince. “We asked for help; Bukele answered us.”

Last month, Bukele deployed around 2,500 troops to Haiti after four of their own came under attack on Oct. 18 while deep in gang territory. They remain missing.

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Associated Press reporter Evens Sanon in Port-au-Prince, Haiti contributed to this report.

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