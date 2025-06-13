Explosions ring out across Iran’s capital as Israel claims it is attacking the country

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates _ — DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Explosions rang out across Iran’s capital as Israel claimed it was attacking the country.

People in Tehran, Iran, awoke to the sound of the blast. State television acknowledged the blast.

Israel’s Defense Minister Israel Katz announced a “special situation” in Israel over Israel attacking Iran. He said schools would be closed in the country on Friday.

There was no immediate word on what was struck.

Benchmark Brent crude spiked on the attack, rising over 2%.

The White House did not have an immediate comment Thursday night.

As the explosions in Tehran started, President Donald Trump was on the lawn of the White House mingling with members of Congress. It was unclear if he had been informed but the president continued shaking hands and posing for pictures for several minutes.

