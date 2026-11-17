PARIS — French soccer leader Philippe Diallo is expected to confirm his intention to challenge Gianni Infantino for the FIFA presidency later on Tuesday.

His candidacy is due to be ratified following a meeting at the French soccer federation's headquarters in Paris.

UEFA, European soccer's ruling body, proposed Diallo on Monday after a meeting of its 21-member executive committee that includes the 63-year-old French Football Federation president.

He is set to join Japanese official Kohzo Tashima as official entries in the March 18 election by a FIFA-set deadline of midnight Swiss time (2300 GMT) on Wednesday.

Candidates must have letters of support from five of the 211 members of world soccer's ruling body. They then must pass eligibility and integrity checks by a FIFA-appointed panel to be confirmed by Feb. 18.

Should he win, Diallo would become the 10th elected FIFA president since 1904, the third from France and the first full-time president who is Black.

FIFA had a Black interim president for a few months before Infantino was first elected in February 2016, when Issa Hayatou of Cameroon took over from the suspended Sepp Blatter.

Infantino is seeking a fourth presidential term amid the biggest crisis of his near 11-year presidency, sparked by his divisive plan in July to sell stakes in future World Cup profits for $4.2 billion to private investors led by Joshua Kushner.

FIFA earned huge revenue from the 48-team men’s 2026 World Cup and has promised at least $25 million in development funds to each member federation through 2030.

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