Highway collapse in China's southern Guangdong province leaves at least 19 dead, state media says

BEIJING — (AP) — A section of a highway collapsed in southern China leaving at least 19 people dead, state broadcaster CCTV reported Wednesday, after the area experienced heavy rains in recent days.

A section of the road 17.9 meters (58.7 feet) long collapsed around 2 a.m., according to authorities in Meizhou city in Guangdong province. In total, 18 vehicles were impacted by the collapse.

Rescue workers have taken 30 people to the hospital, the report said.

