JAKARTA, Indonesia — Authorities in Indonesia on Monday named a former National Police chief and five other current and former senior officers as suspects in an alleged treason plot to undermine the government of President Prabowo Subianto.

The move was announced by the National Police Criminal Investigation Agency, known as Bareskrim, at a news conference in the capital, Jakarta. It widened a high-profile investigation that began with allegations of illegal wiretapping targeting the president and other public figures.

The suspects are accused of conspiring to carry out acts of treason in an effort to keep then National Police chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo in his position and influence Indonesia's political landscape.

“The suspects are alleged to have conspired in the preparation and initial execution of acts of treason, motivated by an effort to maintain the position of national police chief for political purposes, by weakening public trust in President Prabowo Subianto’s administration,” Bareskrim chief Asep Safrudin told reporters.

Besides Listyo Sigit, police named Slamet Uliandi, Eko Hadi Santoso, Ahrie Sonta Nasution, Iman Imanuddin and Tedjo Kusumo as suspects.

Safrudin said that the six suspects were being investigated under multiple provisions of Indonesia’s Criminal Code related to treason, conspiracy and preparation to overthrow the government. The offenses carry penalties ranging from long prison terms to life imprisonment or death.

He said the suspects are alleged to have committed criminal acts by ordering, participating in or encouraging others to carry out treason “with the intention of depriving the president of his liberty, rendering the president unable to govern and/or overthrowing the government.”

Investigators have also linked some of the suspects to large anti-government demonstrations held across Indonesia in recent months and confiscated 20 One Piece flags, featuring imagery from the popular Japanese anime and manga franchise that has recently been adopted by some Indonesian anti-government protesters as a symbol of resistance, as well as 735 million rupiah ($45,000) in cash.

When asked whether the protests were connected to the case, Safrudin said that some of the suspects had been involved in organizing or supporting certain activities that are now under investigation.

Safrudin said that investigators were continuing to investigate whether the suspects had supported or influenced other political movements aimed at weakening the government.

“We are tracing what activities they supported, what activities they may have exploited and other related matters,” he said.

Police had seized 39 electronic devices as evidence, including cellphones, laptop computers, central processing units and hard drives, Safrudin said.

Authorities also confiscated hundreds of black T-shirts that investigators said were connected to the case, including 250 shirts bearing an image of a firearm and the slogan “All Cops Are Bastards” and 251 shirts featuring the phrases “Aware of being extorted, aware of being burned, aware of being impoverished,” alongside a three-finger salute and the hashtags #IndonesiaSadar or #AwareIndonesia.

Police didn't immediately provide evidence supporting the treason allegations or explain how the seized items were linked to the alleged conspiracy. It wasn't immediately clear whether the suspects had obtained legal representation. There was also no immediate public response from Listyo Sigit or the other suspects.

The announcement marks a dramatic escalation of the wiretapping scandal that has already led to the dismissal of several senior police officers and prompted parliamentary scrutiny of Indonesia’s law enforcement and intelligence institutions.

Authorities said that the investigation remains ongoing and that additional suspects could still be identified.

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